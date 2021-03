What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

10 a.m. — Lincoln Prep at Truman

10 a.m. — Van Horn at Lathrop (2 games)

Noon — Fort Osage at Blue Springs South

Noon — Oak Grove at Savannah (2 games)

2 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

2 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Truman

KC Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Creekside Baseball Complex, Parkville

10 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Oak Park (Field 2)

12:15 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Smithville

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Rockhurst (Field 3)

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Park Hill (Field 4)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

11 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

MONDAY, MARCH 22

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Grandview vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

KC Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Creekside Baseball Complex, Parkville

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Rockhurst

2:15 p.m. — Semifinals (Fields 1-2)

2:15 p.m. — Consolation games (Fields 3-6)

Raytown Schools Tournament

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Raytown South

5 p.m. — WIlliam Chrisman vs. Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

Platte County Tournament

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Pleasant Hill

Oak Grove Panther Cup

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Knob Noster

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Summit Christian Academy

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at University of Central Missouri Mule Relays, Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Drumm Farm Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA Kenya Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA St. Petersburg/WTA Monterrey, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Scotland at Italy, 9 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Motorsports: IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College wrestling: NCAA Division I Championships, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP Dubai singles final, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: NCAA: Georgetown vs. Colorado, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: NIT: Dayton vs. Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Cleveland at Toronto, 11 a.m., NBA (273)

• College baseball: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA: Florida State vs. North Carolina-Greensboro, 11:30 a.m., TRUTV (47)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: France at Wales, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College basketball: NCAA: Kansas vs. Eastern Washington, noon, TBS (50)

• College gymnastics: Big Ten Championships, noon, BTN (255)

• MLB spring training: Boston vs. Atlanta, noon, MLBN (272)

• College basketball: NCAA: LSU vs. St. Bonaventure, 12:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College gymnastics: Big 12 Championships, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Howard at Norfolk State, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FR8Auctions 200, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: NCAA: Michigan vs. Texas Southern, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Boxing: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Minnesota at Colorado, 2 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College volleyball: San Diego at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: NCAA: Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara, 2:20 p.m., TRUTV (47)

• College gymnastics: SEC Championships, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA: Alabama vs. Iona, 2:50 p.m., TBS (50)

• College football: Jackson State at Alabama State, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Major League Rugby: Old Glory DC at NOLA Gold, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Men’s college gymnastics: Nebraska at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Texas Southern at Alabama State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College basketball: NCAA: USC vs. Drake, 3:20 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: NIT: Mississippi State vs. Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Missouri at Georgia, 4:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: Louisiana Derby, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Hunter vs. Team Larson, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: NCAA: Iowa vs. Grand Canyon, 5:15 p.m., TBS (50)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at San Luis Potosi, 5:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College basketball: NCAA: Maryland vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College wrestling: NCAA Division I Championships, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: NCAA: Virginia vs. Ohio, 6 p.m., TRUTV (47)

• NHL: Philadelphia at New York Islanders, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: NCAA: Missouri vs. Oklahoma, 6:15 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college hockey: NCAA Frozen Four championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Major League Rugby: Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College gymnastics: SEC Championships, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlas at Cruz Azul, 7:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• NHL: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: NCAA: Gonzaga vs. TBD, 8:10 p.m., TBS (50)

• College basketball: NCAA: BYU vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: NCAA: Texas vs. Abilene Christian, 8:45 p.m., TRUTV (47)

• College basketball: NCAA: Oregon vs. VCU, 8:50 p.m., TNT (51)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB spring training: Oakland vs. Los Angeles Angels (tape), 10 p.m., MLBN (272)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• NCAA Tournament (various games), 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA: Kansas vs. Eastern Washington, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NCAA Tournament (various games), 3:45 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA: Missouri vs. Oklahoma, 6:15 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA Kenya Open, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: WTA St. Petersburg singles final, 8:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Michigan at Penn State, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Iowa vs. Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: Michigan at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Virginia Tech vs. Marquette, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Toronto, 11 a.m., NBA (273)

• College baseball: Missouri at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Oklahoma State vs. Wake Forest, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: New York Yankees vs. Toronto, noon, MLBN (272)

• NHL: New Jersey at Pittsburgh, noon, NHLN (276)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup Finals (tape), 12:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Puebla at Toluca, 12:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Kentucky vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: Iowa at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Tennessee at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• PBR Caterpillar Classic (Kansas City), 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College softball: Providence at DePaul, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Michigan vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 2:25 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Baylor vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: North Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Georgia Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Washington, 3:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 4 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Syracuse vs. South Dakota State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: South Carolina State vs. Mercer, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., TNT (51)

• College softball: Texas A&M at LSU, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Low vs. Team Larson, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: WTA Monterrey singles final, 5:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., TBS (50)

• NBA: Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Florida State vs. Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6:30 p.m., TRUTV (47)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Connecticut vs. High Point, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: West Virginia vs. Lehigh, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• PBR Caterpillar Classic (Kansas City), 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB spring training: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Club Léon at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Washington State vs. South Florida, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 8:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Stanford vs. Utah Valley, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB spring training: Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs (tape), 11 p.m., MLBN (272)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NCAA Tournament (various games), 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Monday’s Television

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: North Carolina vs. Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Georgia vs. Drexel, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: BYU vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: St. Louis vs. Miami, noon, MLBN (272)

• NBA: San Antonio at Houston, noon, NBA (273)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Arkansas vs. Wright State, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Arizona vs. Stony Brook, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Indiana vs. VCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Gonzaga vs. Belmont, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Central Florida vs. Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Snowboarding: U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 4 p.m., TBS (50)

• Men’s college gymnastics: Illinois at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. Haiti, 4:55 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Iowa vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Texas A&M vs. Troy, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College softball: Texas A&M at LSU

• NHL: Anaheim at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Missouri State vs. UC Davis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Louisville vs. Marist, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Texas vs. Bradley, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. El Salvador, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NBA: Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 8:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle, 8:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: UCLA vs. Wyoming, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Oregon vs. South Dakota, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NHL: Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• NCAA Tournament (various games), 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NCAA Tournament (various games), 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)