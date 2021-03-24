Check This Out for March 24

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Kearney

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Platte County High School, Platte City

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (1-0) meet the Kearney Bulldogs in the final game of pool play in the Platte County Tournament. Kearney downed Grain Valley 4-0 in a Class 3 sectional playoff in 2019 on the way to a third-place state finish. The Eagles, behind freshman Emma Thiessen's hat trick, are coming off a 5-0 win over Pleasant Hill. The winner advances to the tournament championship on Thursday.