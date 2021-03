What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

KC Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Creekside Baseball Complex, Parkville

5 p.m. — Championship: Liberty North vs. Liberty (Field 1)

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit West (Field 2)

5 p.m. — Consolation games (Fields 3-6)

Raytown Schools Tournament

5 p.m. — Schedule TBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Platte County Tournament

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Kearney

Oak Grove Panther Cup

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Warrensburg

6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Platte County vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Center

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

Oak Grove Panther Cup

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game

5:45 p.m. — Third-place game

7:30 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Macken Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Park Hill at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Marshall Invitational

3:45 p.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Athletic Complex

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Kenya Savannah Classic, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Soccer: UEFA Euro Under-21: Spain at Slovenia, 11:50 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Alabama vs. Maryland, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Oregon vs. Georgia, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Missouri State vs. Wright State, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Northwestern vs. Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Indiana vs. Belmont, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Anaheim at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Division II Elite Eight, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: BYU vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Kennesaw State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Boston at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Division II Elite Eight, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Texas vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships (tape), 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN (46)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 3:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)