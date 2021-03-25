Check This Out for March 25

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West

Sport: High school baseball

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lee’s Summit West High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (2-0), after collecting 29 hits in wins over Fort Osage and Park Hill South last Saturday, open Suburban Big Eight play at Lee’s Summit West, which was 2-2 in the season-opening KC Metro Leadoff Tournament prior to Wednesday’s third-place game against Blue Springs.