Check This Out for March 25
The Examiner
Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West
Sport: High school baseball
When: 4 p.m. Thursday
Where: Lee’s Summit West High School
What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (2-0), after collecting 29 hits in wins over Fort Osage and Park Hill South last Saturday, open Suburban Big Eight play at Lee’s Summit West, which was 2-2 in the season-opening KC Metro Leadoff Tournament prior to Wednesday’s third-place game against Blue Springs.