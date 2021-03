What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Center

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

Oak Grove Panther Cup

7:30 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic or Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Macken Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Park Hill at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Marshall Invitational

3:45 p.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe District Athletic Complex

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

7:05 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

Platte County Tournament

Grain Valley vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Ron Ives Invitational, Liberty High School

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Kenya Savannah Classic, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Penn State pro day, 10 a.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• Soccer: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 12:20 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Indiana at Ohio State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Iceland at Germany, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Arizona, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships (tape), 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: NIT quarterfinal: Mississippi State vs. Richmond, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NIT quarterfinal: North Carolina State vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: NCAA Div. II Elite Eight semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Portland at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier: El Salvador vs. Haiti, 6:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: NIT quarterfinal: Boise State vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Kia Classic (tape), 8 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Boxing: Alberto Machado vs. Angel Fierro, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College basketball: NCAA Div. II Elite Eight semifinal, 8;45 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: NIT quarterfinal: Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier: Canada vs. Honduras, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Arizona, 3:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)