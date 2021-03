The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Staley

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Platte County High School, Platte City

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (2-0), after edging Class 3 state power Kearney 2-1 Wednesday, face the Staley Falcons (2-0) in the championship game of the Platte County Tournament. Grain Valley lost to Staley 1-0 in the semifinals of the same tournament in 2019.