What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

7:05 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Bishop O’Gorman at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

Platte County Tournament

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Ron Ives Invitational, Liberty High School

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

11 a.m. — Grain Valley at Liberty (2 games)

Noon — Kearney at Blue Springs

Noon — Blue Springs South at Columbia Hickman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Bob Durig Memorial Mo-Kan Challenge

At St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Overland Park, Kan.

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic girls at St. Teresa’s Academy Invitational

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys, Van Horn at Butler Invitational

10:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Kenya Savannah Classic, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice, 6:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., FSKC (48), Tennis (277)

• College lacrosse: Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College hockey: NCAA: Bemidji State vs. Wisconsin, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bristol practice, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Wooden Awards finalists reveal, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College hockey: NCAA: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol practice, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s pro hockey: NWHL semifinal: Toronto vs. Boston, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College hockey: NCAA: Lake Superior State vs. Massachusetts, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Boston at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s pro hockey: NWHL semifinal: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Division II championship: Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: LPGA Kia Classic (tape), 8 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Atlanta at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships (tape), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Scotland at France (tape), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: NRL: Sharks at Eels, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Texas, 8:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)