What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

11 a.m. — Grain Valley at Liberty (2 games)

Noon — Kearney at Blue Springs

Noon — Blue Springs South at Columbia Hickman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Bob Durig Memorial Mo-Kan Challenge

At St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Overland Park, Kan.

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic girls at St. Teresa’s Academy Invitational

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys, Van Horn at Butler Invitational

10:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

3:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at St. Louis Ambush, The Family Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman

4 p.m. — Van Horn at North Kansas City

4 p.m. — Grandview at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs

Bob Durig Memorial Mo-Kan Challenge

At St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Overland Park, Kan.

1:30 or 7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Thomas Aquinas or Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit North Klint Andrews Memorial Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Rockhurst Triangular

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Triangular

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 7 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: Miami Open, 10 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: NCAA Division II Championship, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: NIT semifinal, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Auburn at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Turkey at Norway, 11:50 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, noon, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College hockey: NCAA: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, noon, ESPN News (102)

• MLB spring training: Toronto vs. New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Ohio State, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA: Oregon State vs. Loyola Chicago, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Belgium at Czech Republic, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College soccer: Maryland at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB spring training: Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College basketball: NCAA: Villanova vs. Baylor, 4 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College softball: LSU at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: NCAA East Regional final, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Georgia at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA Kia Classic, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: Florida Derby, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s pro hockey: NWHL Isobel Cup Final, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA: Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, 6:15 p.m., TBS (50)

• College hockey: NCAA Midwest Regional final, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bristol Dirt, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: NCAA: Syracuse vs. Houston, 8:45 p.m., TBS (50)

• College hockey: NCAA West Regional final, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: NCAA Division II Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games, 1:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Figure skating: ISU World Championships, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: Miami Open, 10 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: U.S. at Northern Ireland, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Washington, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: NIT championship, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college soccer: Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, noon, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB spring training: Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLBN (272)

• College basketball: NCAA: Creighton vs. Gonzaga, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: PGA WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: NIT third-place game, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Columbus at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Indiana at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: New York at Chicago, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• College baseball: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Food City Bristol Dirt Race, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: Alabama at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Illinois at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: NCAA: Florida State vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College hockey: NCAA Northeast Regional final, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: New Jersey at Boston, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Kia Classic, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier semifinal: U.S. vs. TBD, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: NCAA: UCLA vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., TBS (50)

• College hockey: NCAA West Regional final, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier semifinal: Mexico vs. TBD, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: NCAA: USC vs. Oregon, 8:45 p.m., TBS (50)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Food City Bristol Dirt Race, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: Miami Open, 10 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament regional finals, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament regional finals, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Alabama at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: New Orleans at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA: Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight games, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)