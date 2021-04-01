Linstrom, Payne fuel Van Horn soccer's rout

By The Examiner staff

Anya Linstrom netted four goals and Cordilia Payne three Monday as Van Horn’s girls soccer team routed Excelsior Springs 8-0.

Alexandria Christman also netted a goal for the Falcons, and Erika Parrish recorded two saves in goal.

Van Horn scored four times in each half, starting with Linstrom and Payne in the ninth and 10th minutes, respectively. Adrianna Lara (2), Alexandria Christman (2), Payne, Vivian Deavila, Melanie Valdes and Ciella Mupenda all recorded assists.

ST. MICHAEL 2, LONE JACK 1: Victoria Swingle netted both goals for the Guardians in Wednesday’s victory, including the game-winner with less than three minutes.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2, NOTRE DAME DE SION 1: Ashley Borron scored both goals unassisted, and Maddie Sibbing recorded the shutout in goal Tuesday in a consolation game of the Bob During Memorial MO-KAN Invitational.

North improved to 1-3 with the victory.

Borron’s first goal came less than a minute into the game after she made a steal. With less than 20 minutes left in the second half, Borron’s teammates set her up in the box, and she got taken down for a penalty. Sion’s goalie made the initial save on the penalty kick, but Borron converted the rebound.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 5, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: After a 1-0 score at halftime, West blew open the game in the second half.

“We suffered a few injuries and the game got away from us at the end,” South coach Todd Findley said after his team fell to 3-1. “Lee’s Summit West played great. I’m proud of how the girls stayed positive, and we’ll regroup to improve.”

South beat Columbia Hickman 1-0 on Saturday, as Maddie Rosenblum scored off Gwen Maggard’s assist and Siman Loethen recorded the goal.