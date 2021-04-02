South soccer bounces back

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South bounced back from its first loss of the season by posting a 7-0 victory over Fort Osage on Thursday night.

The Jaguars had a balanced attack with six different players scoring the seven goals, including a flurry in the final minutes of the first half that put the game out of reach.

Blue Springs South (4-1) scored four goals in a seven-minute span that started with Gwen Maggard scoring in the 30th minutes. Kennedi Hooks scored the first of her two goals in the 32nd minute and then Khaliana Garrett added another a minute later.

The barrage on Fort Osage goalkeeper Kylee Gorbet ended with a goal by Braylee Childers in the 37th.

“Soccer is a funny game; it is not uncommon for those first 15 to 20 to 30 minutes to feel out your opponent and settle into the game,” Blue Springs South coach Todd Findley said. “It took us a while and Fort Osage was working hard. We started connecting on those crisp passes. We really worked on the attack and used different combinations.

“We talked to the girls a lot about recovering from Tuesday and as the game went on I felt better and better.”

The Jaguars suffered their first loss of the season with a 5-0 setback against Lee’s Summit West on Tuesday. Not only did Blue Springs South drop a game they lost sophomore Avery Albin to a knee injury that will keep her out for the rest of the season. She had been a starter in her first four games and provided the game-winning assist in a win against Lee’s Summit North.

“She is a hard worker on the field and is a real strong positive kid,” said Findley, who pulled up two junior varsity players to help provide depth on the roster. “It is tough for our team.”

In the second half the Jaguars got goals from Hooks, Allison Campbell and Giana Dietrich to seal their fifth-straight win against Fort Osage. This was the first meeting in the regular season since 2016, but the teams had met the postseason twice since.

Those three goals happened in an 11-minute span in the second half against Fort Osage’s second goalkeeper Bailey Hillbrand.

Hooks and Maddie Rosenblum had two assists each, while Maggard and Emma Robinson had one each for the Jaguars.

Siman Loethen, Blue Springs South’s freshman goalkeeper, posted her second shutout of the season. She only had one save in the game, turning back Jaleigha Willis’ shot in the 77th minute.

The Indians (2-2) struggled to get much going offensively and dropped a second straight game – which came after a pair of 8-0 mercy-rule wins to open the season.

“We tried to contain them defensively but they had that little spurt at the end of the first half,” Fort Osage coach Michael Brown said. “The first 30 minutes I was proud of the performance and how hard we worked against them. It is good to be tested and see where we fit in with the big dogs. It is something that will give things we can learn and what we can improve on moving forward the rest of the season.”

Blue Springs South is idle until a road trip to Liberty on Tuesday in a Suburban Conference Big Eight game. Fort Osage will host William Chrisman the same day.