What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward

4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

5:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn

6 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

4 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Liberty, Liberty North at Shoal Creek Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Grandview at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa at Shirkey Golf Club, Richmond

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Pleasant Hill Invitational

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Staley at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Lee’s Summit North

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

Center Tournament

At Center Middle School

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Adams Pointe Golf Club

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Clinton, Center at Minor Park Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• MLB: Minnesota at Detroit, noon, MLBN (226)

• MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN (226)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup, 4:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Portland Timbers at Marathón, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: North Carolina at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at LD Alajuelense, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: San Francisco at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (226)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls soccer: William Chrisman at Fort Osage (Spanish language broadcast), 6:30 p.m., freetap.com