What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward
4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
5:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn
6 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Belton at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
4 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kearney
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Liberty, Liberty North at Shoal Creek Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman vs. Grandview at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa at Shirkey Golf Club, Richmond
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
5 p.m. — Van Horn at Pleasant Hill Invitational
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Staley at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Lee’s Summit North
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
Center Tournament
At Center Middle School
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Adams Pointe Golf Club
4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Clinton, Center at Minor Park Golf Course
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• MLB: Minnesota at Detroit, noon, MLBN (226)
• MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN (226)
• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup, 4:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Portland Timbers at Marathón, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College baseball: North Carolina at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)
• NBA: Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at LD Alajuelense, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• MLB: San Francisco at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (226)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school girls soccer: William Chrisman at Fort Osage (Spanish language broadcast), 6:30 p.m., freetap.com