Teams: Grain Valley vs. Staley

Sport: High school baseball

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (7-4) take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday’s non-conference home game against the Staley Falcons (5-4). Staley, which finished fourth in the state in 2019, has also won three straight.