What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Staley at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Lee’s Summit North
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
Center Tournament
At Center Middle School
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Adams Pointe Golf Club
4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Clinton, Center at Minor Park Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Central Tournament
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Joseph Central, Phil Welch Stadium, St. Joseph
6 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
Center Tournament
At Center Middle School
2 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Center
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Washington
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. William Chrisman at Bingham Middle School
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South
4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South Invitational, Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Golf Academy)
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs girls at Girls Night Out, Springfield Parkview High School
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman girls at Bill Summa Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• MLB: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN (272)
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Penn State at Johns Hopkins, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL: Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Deportivo Saprissa, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Baltimore at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)
• College softball: Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• NHL: Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Club León, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• MLB: Arizona at Colorado (in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at CD Olimpia, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Utah at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, KCSP (610 AM)
• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)