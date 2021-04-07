What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Staley at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Lee’s Summit North

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

Center Tournament

At Center Middle School

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Adams Pointe Golf Club

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Clinton, Center at Minor Park Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Central Tournament

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Joseph Central, Phil Welch Stadium, St. Joseph

6 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

Center Tournament

At Center Middle School

2 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Center

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Washington

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. William Chrisman at Bingham Middle School

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South Invitational, Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Golf Academy)

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs girls at Girls Night Out, Springfield Parkview High School

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman girls at Bill Summa Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN (272)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Penn State at Johns Hopkins, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Deportivo Saprissa, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Baltimore at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College softball: Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHL: Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Club León, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Arizona at Colorado (in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at CD Olimpia, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Utah at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)