Check This Out for April 8

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman

Sport: High school track and field

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears will host the first day of the Bill Summa Relays and several Eastern Jackson County teams are scheduled to compete as well. Thursday’s events will feature the girls and the boys will compete at 4 p.m. Friday with the meet split because of COVID-19 protocols.