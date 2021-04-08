What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Joseph Central, Phil Welch Stadium, St. Joseph
6 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
Center Tournament
At Center Middle School
2 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Center
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Washington
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. William Chrisman at Bingham Middle School
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South
4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South Invitational, Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Golf Academy)
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs girls at Girls Night Out, Springfield Parkview High School
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman girls at Bill Summa Invitational
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Belton at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Platte County at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge
4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Capital City at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
3:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys at Springfield Hillcrest Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman boys at Bill Summa Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• MLB: Miami at New York Mets, noon, MLBN (272)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA The Masters, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four semifinal: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Rutgers at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• College baseball: Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (tape), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew at Real Estelí FC, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Oakland at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)
• NBA: Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four semifinal: Minnesota-Duluth vs, Massachusetts, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)