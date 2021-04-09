What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Belton at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Platte County at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge
4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Capital City at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Bill Summa Relays Invitational
3:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys at Springfield Hillcrest Invitational
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Rockhurst, Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
10 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South at Liberty North High School
Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Platte County High School
2 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Platte County
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
Center Tournament
At Center Middle School
Time TBD — Van Horn vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Mid-Mo Invitational, Columbia Rock Bridge High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• College field hockey: Northwestern at Rutgers, noon, BTN (Comcast 255)
• College baseball: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, noon, ESPNU (269)
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, noon, Tennis (277)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA The Masters, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College softball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College softball: Duke at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)
• College baseball: Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• College baseball: Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• NBA: Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)
• College baseball: Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Cook Out 250, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48), NHLN (276)
• College baseball: West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MMA: Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (light heavyweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)
• NBA: Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBA (273)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Arizona (in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Rugby: NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast, midnight (Saturday), FS2 (740)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• College softball: UMKC at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)