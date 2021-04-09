What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Belton at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Platte County at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge

4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Capital City at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Bill Summa Relays Invitational

3:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys at Springfield Hillcrest Invitational

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Rockhurst, Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

10 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South at Liberty North High School

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Platte County High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Platte County

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

Center Tournament

At Center Middle School

Time TBD — Van Horn vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Mid-Mo Invitational, Columbia Rock Bridge High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• College field hockey: Northwestern at Rutgers, noon, BTN (Comcast 255)

• College baseball: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, noon, Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: Duke at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College baseball: Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College baseball: Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College baseball: Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Cook Out 250, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48), NHLN (276)

• College baseball: West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MMA: Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (light heavyweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• NBA: Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Arizona (in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Rugby: NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast, midnight (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• College softball: UMKC at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)