Check This Out for April 10-12

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Fort Osage High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (6-0 entering Friday’s game at Blue Springs) travel to face the Fort Osage Indians (3-2) in their Suburban Middle Six Conference opener. The Eagles feature Kansas signee Raena Childers, while the Indians feature Emporia State signee Aliyah Ayala, the school record holder for goals in a season with 61.