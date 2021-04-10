What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Rockhurst, Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

10 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South at Liberty North High School

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Liberty at Platte County High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Platte County

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Mid-Mo Invitational, Columbia Rock Bridge High School

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

2:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

MONDAY, APRIL 12

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. University Academy at Satchel Paige Stadium

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Platte County

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raymore-Peculiar

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational, Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Sabine River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Pro14: Teams TBA, 9 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College soccer: Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Duke at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: South Carolina at Mississippi, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s soccer: U.S. at Sweden, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Mission Viejo, noon, OLY (208)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)

• College lacrosse: Army at Loyola (Md.), noon, CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open semifinals, noon, Tennis (277)

• College softball: Duke at Florida State, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College soccer: Northwestern at Indiana, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Florida at Dallas, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Curling: World Men’s Championship, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MMA: UFC: Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Alabama A&M at Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Portland at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College soccer: Georgetown at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Indiana at Purdue (Game 1), 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Oakland at Houston, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College softball: Auburn at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• College lacrosse: Air Force at Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Delaware at Delaware State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Indiana at Purdue (Game 2), 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four Championship: St. Cloud State vs. Massachusetts, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Horse racing: Arkansas Derby, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College bowling: NCAA Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Cruz Azul, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Mission Viejo, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Major League Rugby: San Diego at Houston, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Boxing: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets, 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College baseball: Cal State Fullerton at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at Tigres UANL, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Boxing: Maxim Vlasov vs. Joe Smith Jr., 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Leinster at Exeter (tape), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College softball: UMKC at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Sabine River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open doubles final, 9:45 a.m., Tennis (277)

• College softball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Rutgers at Johns Hopkins, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Missouri at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College baseball: Virginia at Clemson, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Mission Viejo, noon, OLY (208)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)

• Tennis: WTA Volvo Open singles final, noon, Tennis (277)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Bowling: PBA U.S. Open, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan or Indiana vs. Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: LSU at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Curling: World Men’s Championship, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• NBA: Boston at Denver, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• Major League Rugby: United New York at Rugby ATL, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Cycling: Paris Roubaix, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Ohio State at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Florida State at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Curling: World Men’s Championship, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Georgia at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Mission Viejo (tape), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: MIami at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (tape), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Southampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)

• MLB: Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Everton, 2:05 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s hockey: PWPHA: Team adidas vs. Team Women’s Sports Foundation, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m., MLBN (272)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)