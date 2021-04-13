What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy
5:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Oak Grove
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Notre Dame de Sion
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
3:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Academy)
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
3 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Liberty North Triangular
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4:30 p.m. — Lexington at Oak Grove
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Truman at Liberty
4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Belton Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kansas City East
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Park Hill Doubles Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Laker Invitational, Club at Old Kinderhook
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn at Fort Osage Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 8 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)
• Soccer: U.S. at France, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Oakland at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Alajuelense at Atlanta United, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College swimming & diving: NCAA Men’s Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: Florida State at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Marathon at Portland Timbers, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• MLB: Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NBA: Boston at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)