What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

5:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Notre Dame de Sion

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

3:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course (Blue River Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3 p.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Liberty North Triangular

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Lexington at Oak Grove

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Truman at Liberty

4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Belton Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Park Hill Doubles Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Laker Invitational, Club at Old Kinderhook

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn at Fort Osage Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 8 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)

• Soccer: U.S. at France, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Oakland at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Alajuelense at Atlanta United, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College swimming & diving: NCAA Men’s Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Florida State at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Marathon at Portland Timbers, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Boston at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)