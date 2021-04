The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school baseball

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (7-4, 2-1) play host to the crosstown rival Blue Springs Wildcats (6-8, 1-4) in a Suburban Big Eight matchup. It will be the first time the rivals have met since the Wildcats won 8-3 on May 3, 2019.