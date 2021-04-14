What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Lexington at Oak Grove

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Truman at Liberty

4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Belton Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Park Hill Doubles Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Bishop Miege

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Laker Invitational, Club at Old Kinderhook

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn at Fort Osage Invitational

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka

4:30 p.m. — Richmond at Oak Grove

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament, 3 and 2 West Complex

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty North

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

2:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Belton at WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Harrisonville, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage girls, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at Blue Springs Gary Parker Invitational, Peve Stadium

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster Quad

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 8 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)

• MLB: Washington at St. Louis, noon, MLBN (272)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College golf: The Western Intercollegiate, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto (in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Michigan vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: LPGA LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Maryland vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadephia Union, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Dallas at Memphis, 8:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund (tape), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)