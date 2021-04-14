What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4:30 p.m. — Lexington at Oak Grove
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Truman at Liberty
4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Belton Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kansas City East
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Park Hill Doubles Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Bishop Miege
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Camdenton Laker Invitational, Club at Old Kinderhook
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn at Fort Osage Invitational
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka
4:30 p.m. — Richmond at Oak Grove
Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament, 3 and 2 West Complex
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty North
5 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
5:30 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
2:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Belton at WinterStone Golf Course
3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Harrisonville, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage girls, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at Blue Springs Gary Parker Invitational, Peve Stadium
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster Quad
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 8 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)
• MLB: Washington at St. Louis, noon, MLBN (272)
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College golf: The Western Intercollegiate, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto (in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Michigan vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: LPGA LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College softball: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)
• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Maryland vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadephia Union, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Liverpool (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA: Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• NBA: Dallas at Memphis, 8:35 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund (tape), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)