EJC high school spring signings list

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY SIGNEES

Here is a list of area high school student-athletes who signed national letters of intent Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period, or are expected to sign soon. Athletes are listed by school in alphabetical order with name, sport and school they are signing with:

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Kylie Begulia, women’s basketball, Metropolitan Community College

• Kyndall Bennaka, softball, Metropolitan Community College

• Kylie Gregory, women’s volleyball, Johnson County Community College

• Ryan Griffel, men’s volleyball, Indiana Tech

• Karstan Holmes, baseball, North Central Missouri College

• Jackson Keeton, men’s soccer, Baker University

• Ty Mauck, men’s basketball, Baker University

GRAIN VALLEY

• Abigail Castle, track and field, Missouri Southern State University

• Jordyn Weems, track and field, Ottawa University

• Tessa Williams, cheer, University of Kansas

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Jacob Abernathy, baseball, Graceland University

• Tyler Dailey, men’s soccer, Graceland University

• Danny Dennis, men’s soccer, Graceland University

• Lauren Echols, women’s wrestling, Indian Hills Community College

• Liam Frank, men’s soccer, Graceland University

• Carson Wilcox, men’s soccer, Benedictine College

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST

• Taylor Abercrombie, baseball, Judson University

• Jordan Blakemore, baseball, Ottawa University

• Tessa Duncan, women’s lacrosse, Midland University

• Olivia Foster, women’s soccer, Washington University

• Luke Jordan, men’s basketball, William Jewell College

• Jazmine Knight, women’s track and field, Missouri Southern State University

• Abby Mackenzie, women’s lacrosse, North Central (Ill.) College

• Keaghan McDaniel, baseball, State Fair Community College

• Zachary Myers, football, Evangel University

• Morgan Pietig, women’s basketball, Simpson College

• Braden Rains, football, Ottawa University

• Ashley Shelton, women’s lacrosse, Midland University

• Hogan Stoker, men’s tennis, Austin Peay State University

OAK GROVE

Hagan Dyer, women’s soccer, Manhattan Christian College

Autumn Hearn, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College

Destiny Valentine, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College

Kealyn Wilkinson, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College