What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka

4:30 p.m. — Richmond at Oak Grove

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament, 3 and 2 West Complex

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty North

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

2:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Belton at WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Harrisonville, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at Blue Springs Gary Parker Invitational (boys events), Peve Stadium

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster Quad

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas/DeSoto Tournament, DeSoto (Kan.) High School

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Team TBD at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Team TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at Blue Springs Gary Parker Invitational (boys events), Peve Stadium

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Austrian Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 8 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN (272)

• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College field hockey: Indiana at Michigan State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (in progress), 2 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Iowa vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• WNBA: WNBA Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: South Carolina at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Boston at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Figure skating: ISU World Team Trophy (tape), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, 3 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls soccer: Truman at Van Horn (Spanish language broadcast), 5:30 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)