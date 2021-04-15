What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka
4:30 p.m. — Richmond at Oak Grove
Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament, 3 and 2 West Complex
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty North
5 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
5:30 p.m. — Truman at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
2:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Belton at WinterStone Golf Course
3 p.m. — Raytown vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Harrisonville, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at Blue Springs Gary Parker Invitational (boys events), Peve Stadium
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster Quad
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas/DeSoto Tournament, DeSoto (Kan.) High School
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — Team TBD at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Truman vs. Team TBD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at Blue Springs Gary Parker Invitational (boys events), Peve Stadium
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: European Tour Austrian Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 8 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN (272)
• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College field hockey: Indiana at Michigan State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)
• MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (in progress), 2 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Iowa vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• WNBA: WNBA Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: LPGA LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NHL: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College baseball: Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College baseball: South Carolina at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Boston at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Figure skating: ISU World Team Trophy (tape), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Rugby: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, 3 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• High school girls soccer: Truman at Van Horn (Spanish language broadcast), 5:30 p.m., freetap.com
• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)