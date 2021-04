What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas/DeSoto Tournament, DeSoto (Kan.) High School

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Team TBD at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Team TBD

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

11 a.m. — Shawnee Mission (Kan.) North at Blue Springs

Noon — Truman vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

1:30 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) West at Blue Springs

2 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas/DeSoto Tournament, DeSoto (Kan.) High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Austrian Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix practice, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Champions Tour Chubb Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Women’s Championships: Semifinal Session I, noon ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: WTA Charleston, noon, Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• MLB: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Indiana at Utah, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• College baseball: Michigan at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College lacrosse: Michigan at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Women’s Championships: Semifinal Session II, 5 p.m. ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: ISU World Team Trophy (tape), 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NHRA Las Vegas qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Connecticut at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Maryland at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MMA: Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (light heavyweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• Major League Soccer: Minnesota United at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: New York at Dallas, 8:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: Premiership: London at Northampton (tape), midnight (Saturday), NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)