The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school baseball

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears host the Noland Road rival Truman Patriots in a Suburban Middle Six matchup to cap off an Independence School District baseball tripleheader on Chrisman’s turf field. Chrisman faces Van Horn at 10 a.m., followed by Truman vs. Van Horn at noon, and then the Bears and Patriots.