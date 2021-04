What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

11 a.m. — Shawnee Mission (Kan.) North at Blue Springs

Noon — Truman vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

1:30 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) West at Blue Springs

2 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas/DeSoto Tournament, DeSoto (Kan.) High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

MONDAY, APRIL 19

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at William Chrisman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

Blue Springs South Tournament

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Macken Park

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Adams Pointe Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Austrian Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Newcastle United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters, 6:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: Utah at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• College lacrosse: Denver at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL: Washington at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m., NHLN (276)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ToyotaCare 250, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Toronto at Royals (Game 1), 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College softball: Maryland at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Chubb Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Big East championship: Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Women’s Championships, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College softball: Texas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Northwestern at Iowa, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College soccer: Big Ten championship: Penn State vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Major League Soccer: Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLB: Toronto at Royals (Game 2), 5 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Track & field: Grenada Invitational, 5 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• NHL: St. Louis at Arizona, 5 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MMA: PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Miami (in progress), 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Alabama A&M at Alabama State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MMA: PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (super welterweights), 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Men’s Championships, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Minnesota at Los Angeles Angels, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (middleweights), 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Figure skating: ISU World Team Trophy (tape), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• High school baseball: Van Horn at William Chrisman, 10 a.m., freetap.com

• High school baseball: Truman vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School, noon, freetap.com

• MLB: Toronto at Royals (Game 1), 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• High school baseball: Truman at William Chrisman, 2 p.m., freetap.com

• MLB: Toronto at Royals (Game 2), 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Arizona, 5 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• Major League Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA: Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters doubles final, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour Austrian Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters singles final, 7:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college golf: SEC Championships, 7:30 a.m., SECN (284)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: FCS Selection Special, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Washington at Boston, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College lacrosse: Lafayette at Lehigh, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: WTA Charleston singles and doubles finals, 11 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big East championship, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, noon, GOLF (27)

• NBA: New Orleans at New York, 12:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College softball: Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN (284)

• College softball: Ohio State at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional semifinal: Baylor vs. Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Toyota Owners 400, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Champions Tour Chubb Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Baylor at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey, 2 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• College softball: Texas at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: Ohio State at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional semifinal: Penn State vs. Texas, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Major League Soccer: Philadelphia at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Tennessee at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional semifinal: Ohio State vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Sacramento at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Motorsports: NHRA Denso Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional semifinal: Oregon vs. Purdue, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Los Angeles at Colorado, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional semifinal: Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NBA: New Orleans at New York, 12:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Toronto at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Toyota Owners 400, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)