Teams: Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: Weather permitting, the William Chrisman Bears (2-7, 0-3) will try to snap a seven-game losing skid when they play host to the Noland Road rival Truman Patriots (3-4, 1-2), who have won two of their last three.