The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. Grain Valley

Sport: High school baseball

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (11-6) will try to improve to 3-0 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference race when they visit the Truman Patriots (7-9, 1-1). Each team enters with two straight wins.