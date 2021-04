What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at St. Teresa’s Academy

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Staley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

11 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Husker Classic, Higginsville Country Club

2:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown, North Kansas City at Tiffany Greens Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

River City Classic

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Olathe (Kan.) North

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelly

At University of Kansas

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

Blue Springs South Tournament

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

North Kansas City Invitational

At Staley High School

5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park (football field)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal: Michigan vs. Indiana or Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB: San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN (272)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal: Maryland vs. Iowa, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Minnesota at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal: Ohio State vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Nashville at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College softball: Clemson at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL: San Jose at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Cycling: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium) (taped), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)