What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
River City Classic
At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School
11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Olathe (Kan.) North
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelly
At University of Kansas
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
Blue Springs South Tournament
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West
North Kansas City Invitational
At Staley High School
5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park (football field)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Invitational
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
River City Classic
At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Leavenworth (Kan.)
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East
At Lawrence (Kan.) High School
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
North Kansas City Invitational
At Staley High School
5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County or Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Classic
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Rugby: NRL: Newcastle at Penrith, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)
• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Golf: European Tour Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN (272)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Boston College at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT (51)
• College baseball: Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• College baseball: LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Boxing: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (featherweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)