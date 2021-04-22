What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

River City Classic

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Olathe (Kan.) North

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelly

At University of Kansas

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

Blue Springs South Tournament

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

North Kansas City Invitational

At Staley High School

5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park (football field)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Smithville at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Invitational

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

River City Classic

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Leavenworth (Kan.)

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East

At Lawrence (Kan.) High School

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

North Kansas City Invitational

At Staley High School

5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County or Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Classic

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Newcastle at Penrith, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN (272)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Boston College at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College baseball: LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Boxing: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (featherweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)