Check This Out for April 23
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Van Horn vs. Oak Grove
Sport: High school girls soccer
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Oak Grove High School
What’s on the line: The undefeated Van Horn Falcons (10-0), who have already matched their win total from the 2019 season, take on the 9-2 Oak Grove Panthers in a non-conference showdown between two of the top smaller class programs in the area. Oak Grove has won six straight and outscored its opponents 66-6 this season. Van Horn has outscored its opponents 68-8.