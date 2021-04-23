Check This Out for April 23

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. Oak Grove

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Oak Grove High School

What’s on the line: The undefeated Van Horn Falcons (10-0), who have already matched their win total from the 2019 season, take on the 9-2 Oak Grove Panthers in a non-conference showdown between two of the top smaller class programs in the area. Oak Grove has won six straight and outscored its opponents 66-6 this season. Van Horn has outscored its opponents 68-8.