What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

River City Classic

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Leavenworth (Kan.)

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East

At Lawrence (Kan.) High School

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

North Kansas City Invitational

At Staley High School

5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County or Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Classic

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Invitational

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Excelsior Springs at Truman

2 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

4 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

River City Classic

At Lawrence (Kan.) High School

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

North Kansas City Invitational

At Staley High School

9 or 11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College tennis: SEC Women’s Championship, 9 a.m., SEC (284)

• College tennis: SEC Men’s Championship, 11:30 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• High school boys lacrosse: Brunswick (Conn.) vs. Haverford (Pa.), 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school boys lacrosse: Lawrenceville (N.J.) vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Nebraska at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Northwestern at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL: Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• MLS: Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Boston at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• MMA: PFL1: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (lightweights), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Rodeo: PBR Nampa Invitational, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA: Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)