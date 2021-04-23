What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
River City Classic
At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Leavenworth (Kan.)
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East
At Lawrence (Kan.) High School
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
North Kansas City Invitational
At Staley High School
5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County or Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Classic
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs boys, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Invitational
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Excelsior Springs at Truman
2 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
4 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
River City Classic
At Lawrence (Kan.) High School
11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
North Kansas City Invitational
At Staley High School
9 or 11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: European Tour Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College tennis: SEC Women’s Championship, 9 a.m., SEC (284)
• College tennis: SEC Men’s Championship, 11:30 a.m., SEC (284)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)
• MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)
• High school boys lacrosse: Brunswick (Conn.) vs. Haverford (Pa.), 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• High school boys lacrosse: Lawrenceville (N.J.) vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: Nebraska at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• College softball: Northwestern at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• NHL: Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)
• MLS: Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Boston at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College baseball: Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• College baseball: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN (284)
• NBA: Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• MMA: PFL1: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (lightweights), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Rodeo: PBR Nampa Invitational, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NHL: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)
• NBA: Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• MLS: Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)