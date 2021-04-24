What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Excelsior Springs at Truman

2 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

4 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

River City Classic

At Lawrence (Kan.) High School

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

North Kansas City Invitational

At Staley High School

9 or 11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Invitational

MONDAY, APRIL 26

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Van Horn JV

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Knob Noster

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kauffman

At Bingham Middle School

5:30 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Center

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Barstow

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course

4 p.m. — Odessa vs. Oak Grove at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys at Rockhurst Triangular

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 6:30 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Lake Fork, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European Tour Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College field hockey: Big Ten Tournament championship, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Syracuse at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College lacrosse: Army at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: Florida at Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at West Ham United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NHL: New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., NHLN (276)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: ARCA Series General Tire 200, noon, FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Seattle at Boston, noon, MLBN (272)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• NBA: Toronto at New York, 12:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Georgia at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: Maryland at Johns Hopkins, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College lacrosse: Providence at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Track & field: Drake Relays, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: FC Dallas at San Jose, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: LSU at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Washington at New York Mets, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College lacrosse: Penn State at Ohio State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Track & field: Oregon Relays, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Georgia at Missouri, 4 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MMA: UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: South Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Texas at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Toronto at Winnipeg, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Atlas, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• MMA: UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College volleyball: NCAA Tournament, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Auburn at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Major League Rugby: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tigres UANL, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Boxing: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College golf: SEC Men’s Championship final round, 6:30 a.m., SECN (284)

• Golf: European Tour Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Lake Fork, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/ATP Belgrade/WTA Stuttgart/WTA Istanbul, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Leeds United, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: LSU at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland, noon, MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Texas A&M, noon, SECN (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• NBA: Boston at Charlotte, 12:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR GEICO 500, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: Georgia at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Duke at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: Phoenix at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Rugby: Old Glory DC at New England, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Washington at UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Missouri at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Northwestern at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Gardner-Webb at South Carolina-Upstate, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA: Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR GEICO 500, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NBA: Phoenix at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 4 a.m., 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Northwestern at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)