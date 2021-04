The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Grain Valley

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (11-1, 4-0) look to stay unbeaten in the Suburban Middle Six when they play host to the Truman Patriots (3-5, 1-3), who are looking to snap a two-game scoreless skid.