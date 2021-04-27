Sollars, Hulse hired as Oak Grove's new volleyball, track coaches

Oak Grove High School is welcoming a pair of new varsity head coaches for the 2021-22 school year, and both are familiar faces.

Kate Sollars, a 2000 Oak Grove graduate, will take over the volleyball program, replacing Samantha Shawver.

Skyler Hulse, a 2014 graduate of Oak Grove, will take over the track and field program next school year. He replaces Ethan Grumke after serving as his assistant.

The school announced Tuesday morning that the Oak Grove Board of Education has approved the promotion of these two new head coaches.

Sollars has also served as an assistant volleyball coach for most of her 16 years as a teacher at Oak Grove High School.

“I have been blessed to learn several drills, techniques, and philosophies from the previous head coaches I have worked under,” Sollars said in a press release. “I am super excited to take on this challenge as I continue to learn and grow with the new position as head coach this year.”

Sollars, who teaches health, yoga and power walking at Oak Grove, played volleyball at Oak Grove and then collegiately at Graceland University as an outside hitter. She completed her college degree at Oklahoma Baptist University and Northwest Missouri State University.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to work with these young ladies in volleyball this coming year,” Sollars said. “We have a great staff with a big heart, an awesome set of seniors, and a hard-working group of athletes. What more could a coach ask for?”

The volleyball team finished 4-11 last fall after going 16-11-1 the previous season

Hulse takes over the track program after serving as an assistant coach under Grumke. He will be returning for his third year as a seventh grade special education teacher at Oak Grove Middle School as well.

He also serves as a football assistant offensive and defensive line coach under Pat Richard and helps coach Oak Grove athletes in the weight room before school in the morning.

Hulse made it to the state finals in the 110-meter high hurdles in his final three years at Oak Grove, finishing as high as fifth to earn all-state honors. He was also part of the 800-meter relay team (4x200) that still holds the school record. He also holds the Oak Grove Middle School record for triple jump.

Hulse’s parents Brad and Amy Hulse both graduated from Oak Grove and his younger brother, Logan Hulse, is currently a freshman at Oak Grove.

“I am beyond excited to be the leader of the track and field program,” Hulse said. “Coach Ethan Grumke has done a phenomenal job at leading this team for the last few years as the head coach. I have learned so much being an assistant coach with him and I cannot wait to watch this track and field family grow and compete in the future!”