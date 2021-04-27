What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

4:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

5 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Barstow vs. Center

5:30 p.m. — Knob Noster vs. Guadalupe Center

7 p.m. — Kansas City Christian vs. Van Horn JV

At Bingham Middle School

7 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Kauffman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Bennett Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

4 p.m. — Maranatha Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Ridge Park

4 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Raytown at Drumm Farm Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Horse racing: Kentucky Derby post position draw, 10 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League semifinal leg 1: Chelsea at Real Madrid, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Oklahoma at Baylor (2 games), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Boston at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College baseball: Georgia Tech at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Boston, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)