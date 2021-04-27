What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
4:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
5 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Barstow vs. Center
5:30 p.m. — Knob Noster vs. Guadalupe Center
7 p.m. — Kansas City Christian vs. Van Horn JV
At Bingham Middle School
7 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Kauffman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Liberty at Bennett Park
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
4 p.m. — Maranatha Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Ridge Park
4 p.m. — Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs at Adams Pointe Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Raytown at Drumm Farm Golf Club
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Horse racing: Kentucky Derby post position draw, 10 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League semifinal leg 1: Chelsea at Real Madrid, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College softball: Oklahoma at Baylor (2 games), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• MLB: Boston at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: New York Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)
• College baseball: Georgia Tech at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at Boston, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)