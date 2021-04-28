Check This Out for April 28

The Examiner

Teams: Van Horn vs. KC East

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Van Horn High School

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (12-1), after a 12-0 shellacking of Kauffman Monday, look to take first place in the pool when they face the Kansas City East Bears (1-9) in their final pool play match of their own Kansas City Cup tournament. The Falcons, who beat East 8-0 on April 9, advance to Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal with a win.