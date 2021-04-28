What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
6 p.m. — Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City East
5:30 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Barstow
7 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Kansas City Christian
At Bingham Middle School
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Center
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Invitational, WinterStone Golf Course
3 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, North Kansas City at WinterStone Golf Course
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
1 p.m. — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman at Kauffman Stadium
4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Consolation game
5:30 p.m. — Semifinal: Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner
7 p.m. — Semifinal: Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner
At Bingham Middle School
7 p.m. — Consolation game
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Creekmore Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman vs. Grandview at Drumm Farm Golf Club
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill at Hoots Hollow Golf Course
4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran at Minor Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst Al Davis Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB: Miami at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Women’s college golf: NCAA Selection Show, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League semifinal leg 1: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Washington, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Monterrey at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NHL: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Club América at Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)