What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City East

5:30 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Barstow

7 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Kansas City Christian

At Bingham Middle School

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Guadalupe Center

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Invitational, WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, North Kansas City at WinterStone Golf Course

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman at Kauffman Stadium

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Consolation game

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal: Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner

7 p.m. — Semifinal: Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner

At Bingham Middle School

7 p.m. — Consolation game

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Creekmore Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Grandview at Drumm Farm Golf Club

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill at Hoots Hollow Golf Course

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran at Minor Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst Al Davis Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Miami at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college golf: NCAA Selection Show, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League semifinal leg 1: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Washington, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Monterrey at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal leg 1: Club América at Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)