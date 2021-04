The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school baseball

When: 1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Kauffman Stadium

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (6-12) will face the crosstown rival William Chrisman Bears (5-13-1) in a special game on the Kansas City Royals’ field at Kauffman Stadium. Van Horn looks to break a five-game losing streak while Chrisman has won three of its last five.