What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman at Kauffman Stadium

4 p.m. — St. James Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Consolation game: Van Horn JV vs. Kansas City East

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal: Oak Grove vs. Raytown South

7 p.m. — Semifinal: Van Horn vs. Lone Jack

At Bingham Middle School

7 p.m. — Consolation game: Kansas City Christian vs. Kauffman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Creekmore Golf Club

3 p.m. — Truman vs. Grandview at Drumm Farm Golf Club

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill at Hoots Hollow Golf Course

4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran at Minor Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst Al Davis Invitational

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

4:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Barstow vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Noon — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City

7 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

7 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-Lone Jack winner vs. Oak Grove-Raytown South winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Truman High School

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: South Sydney at Canberra, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European Tour Tenerife Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Philadelphia at St. Louis, noon, MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten quarterfinal: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Seattle at Houston (in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan vs. Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College baseball: Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College baseball: Kentucky at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFLN (180)

• NHL: Florida at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten quarterfinal: Penn State vs. Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Motorsports: NHRA Sportsman Series: Las Vegas (taped), 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MMA: PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA Europa League semifinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Colorado at Arizona (in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA Europa League semifinal (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Rugby: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, 3 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)