What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
1 p.m. — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman at Kauffman Stadium
4 p.m. — St. James Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Harrisonville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Consolation game: Van Horn JV vs. Kansas City East
5:30 p.m. — Semifinal: Oak Grove vs. Raytown South
7 p.m. — Semifinal: Van Horn vs. Lone Jack
At Bingham Middle School
7 p.m. — Consolation game: Kansas City Christian vs. Kauffman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Raymore-Peculiar at Creekmore Golf Club
3 p.m. — Truman vs. Grandview at Drumm Farm Golf Club
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill at Hoots Hollow Golf Course
4 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran at Minor Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst Al Davis Invitational
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
4:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Barstow vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Noon — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City
7 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
7 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-Lone Jack winner vs. Oak Grove-Raytown South winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Truman High School
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Rugby: NRL: South Sydney at Canberra, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)
• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Golf: European Tour Tenerife Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB: Philadelphia at St. Louis, noon, MLBN (272)
• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten quarterfinal: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN (255)
• MLB: Seattle at Houston (in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan vs. Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• College lacrosse: Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)
• College baseball: Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• College baseball: Kentucky at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NFL: NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFLN (180)
• NHL: Florida at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten quarterfinal: Penn State vs. Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• Motorsports: NHRA Sportsman Series: Las Vegas (taped), 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• MMA: PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: UEFA Europa League semifinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Colorado at Arizona (in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: UEFA Europa League semifinal (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Rugby: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, 3 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• NFL: NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)