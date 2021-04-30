Check This Out for May 1
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South
Sport: High school baseball
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Blue Springs South High School
What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (16-6) and Blue Springs South Jaguars (11-10 entering Friday’s game at Raymore-Peculiar) open a three-team tripleheader at South. Grain Valley has won seven straight, while the Jaguars have lost five straight. Grain Valley then meets Rockhurst at noon and Blue Springs South faces the Hawklets at 2 p.m.