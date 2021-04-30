Check This Out for May 1

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school baseball

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (16-6) and Blue Springs South Jaguars (11-10 entering Friday’s game at Raymore-Peculiar) open a three-team tripleheader at South. Grain Valley has won seven straight, while the Jaguars have lost five straight. Grain Valley then meets Rockhurst at noon and Blue Springs South faces the Hawklets at 2 p.m.