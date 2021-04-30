What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

4:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Barstow vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Noon — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City

7 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

7 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-Lone Jack winner vs. Oak Grove-Raytown South winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Truman High School

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill Invitational

SATURDAY, MAY 1

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

10 a.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge at Staley High School

Noon — Truman vs. Camdenton at Park Hill South High School

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Rockhurst at Blue Springs South High School

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman at Staley High School

3 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

2 p.m. — Incarnate Word Academy at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Truman at Winnetonka Tournament, Oak Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Blue Springs at Kirkwood Invitational

SUNDAY, MAY 2

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

5:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Portguese Grand Prix, 5:25 a.m., 8:55 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: European Tour Tenerife Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: Champions Tour Insperity Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Kentucky Oaks, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten semifinals, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFLN (180)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College baseball: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1 (43), Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten semifinals, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Portland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Soccer: USL: San Diego at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Australian Rule Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide, 11 p.m., FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)