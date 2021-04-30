What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
4:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Barstow vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Noon — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman at Art Firley Soccer Complex, Jefferson City
7 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
7 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-Lone Jack winner vs. Oak Grove-Raytown South winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Truman High School
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill Invitational
SATURDAY, MAY 1
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South
10 a.m. — Truman at Park Hill South
11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge at Staley High School
Noon — Truman vs. Camdenton at Park Hill South High School
12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Rockhurst at Blue Springs South High School
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman at Staley High School
3 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
2 p.m. — Incarnate Word Academy at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Truman at Winnetonka Tournament, Oak Park High School
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Blue Springs at Kirkwood Invitational
SUNDAY, MAY 2
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
5:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Munich/ATP Estoril, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Portguese Grand Prix, 5:25 a.m., 8:55 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: European Tour Tenerife Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: Champions Tour Insperity Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: Kentucky Oaks, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College baseball: Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten semifinals, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• NFL: NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFLN (180)
• Curling: Women’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College baseball: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1 (43), Bally Sports KC (48)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Big Ten semifinals, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• NBA: Portland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Soccer: USL: San Diego at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NBA: Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Australian Rule Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide, 11 p.m., FS2 (740)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• NFL: NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)