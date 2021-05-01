What's Up Next sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY, MAY 1
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South
10 a.m. — Truman at Park Hill South
11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge at Staley High School
Noon — Truman vs. Camdenton at Park Hill South High School
12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Rockhurst at Blue Springs South High School
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman at Staley High School
3 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
2 p.m. — Incarnate Word Academy at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Truman at Winnetonka Tournament, Oak Park High School
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Blue Springs at Kirkwood Invitational
SUNDAY, MAY 2
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
5:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
MONDAY, MAY 3
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
4 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove
4 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Pius X
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Lone Jack at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4:30 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight (Gold) Championships, Adams Pointe Golf Club
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six (White) Championships, Hoots Hollow Golf Course
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference Championships, Mules National Golf Course, Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Van Horn at Crossroads Conference Championships, Summit Christian Academy