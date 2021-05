The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school boys tennis

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Santa Fe Trail Park

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (4-5, 2-1) face off against the crosstown rival William Chrisman Bears (4-7, 3-1) in a Suburban Middle Six dual match.