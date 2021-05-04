What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, MAY 4

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

6:30 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Christian at Olathe (Kan.) District Activities Center

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Barry Park

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton (2 games)

4 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

4:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Heritage Christian Academy

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference West Championships, Odessa High School

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Open

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN (48)

• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: UAB at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Namaqualand Pro, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Diving: FINA World Cup (taped), 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)