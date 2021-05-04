What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, MAY 4
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton
6:30 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Christian at Olathe (Kan.) District Activities Center
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Barry Park
4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton (2 games)
4 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
4:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Van Horn at Heritage Christian Academy
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South
4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference West Championships, Odessa High School
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Open
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN (48)
• College baseball: Vanderbilt at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: UAB at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• NBA: Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Namaqualand Pro, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Diving: FINA World Cup (taped), 10:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)