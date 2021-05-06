What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, MAY 6
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — St. Joseph Benton at Van Horn
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
6:30 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Staley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
3 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette Irish Relays
FRIDAY, MAY 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Heritage Christian Academy
4 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Fort Osage High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Rugby: NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Golf: European Tour Canary Islands Championship, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Diving: FINA World Cup (taped), noon, NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Houston at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)
• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)
• MLB: Toronto at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• College lacrosse: Big Ten semifinal: Michigan vs. Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Hockey: IIHF U-18 World Championship bronze medal game, 4 p.m., NHLN (276)
• College lacrosse: Big East semifinal: Providence vs. Denver, 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• MLB: Arizona at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• MMA: Fabrico Werdum vs. Renena Ferreira (heavyweights), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Spring League Football: Alphas vs. Aviators, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL: New York Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College baseball: Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• College baseball: LSU at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College lacrosse: Big Ten semifinal: Rutgers vs. Johns Hoplins, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• College lacrosse: Big East semifinal: Villanova vs. Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Hockey: IIHF U-18 World Championship gold medal game, 8 p.m., NHLN (276)
• MLB: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Spring League Football: Conquerors vs. Lineman, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, 10 p.m., GOLF (27)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• High school girls soccer: William Chrisman at Truman, 6:30 p.m., freetap.com