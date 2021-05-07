Check This Out for May 7

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school baseball

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The crosstown and Suburban Big Eight rivals meet in a game between two teams going in different directions. The host Blue Springs Wildcats (13-17, 3-10) started 6-13 but have won six of their last nine. The Blue Springs South Jaguars (11-15, 5-8) started 11-5, including a 7-2 win over the Wildcats on April 14, but have lost 10 straight.