What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, MAY 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Heritage Christian Academy
4 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Fort Osage High School
SATURDAY, MAY 8
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Satchel Paige Stadium
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Rugby: NRL: Sydney at Parramatta, 5 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid quarterfinals, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: European Tour Canary Islands Championship, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college beach volleyball: TCU vs. UCLA, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Curling: World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college beach volleyball: LSU vs. Loyola Marymount, 10 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college beach volleyball: Cal Poly vs. USC, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Women’s college beach volleyball: Stanford vs. Florida State, noon, ESPNU (269)
• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college beach volleyball: elimination matches, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College lacrosse: Patriot League semifinal: Colgate vs. Lehigh, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College softball: Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College softball: Georgia at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN (284)
• College softball: Auburn at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College softball: Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Washington at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)
• College lacrosse: Patriot League semifinal: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Boston at Chicago, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• College softball: Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• College baseball: LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN (284)
• College baseball: Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MMA: Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (bantamweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)
• Spring League Football: Sea Lions vs. Blues, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast, 11 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)