What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Heritage Christian Academy

4 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships, Fort Osage High School

SATURDAY, MAY 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Satchel Paige Stadium

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL: Sydney at Parramatta, 5 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid quarterfinals, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: European Tour Canary Islands Championship, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: TCU vs. UCLA, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Curling: World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: LSU vs. Loyola Marymount, 10 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: Cal Poly vs. USC, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: Stanford vs. Florida State, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: elimination matches, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College lacrosse: Patriot League semifinal: Colgate vs. Lehigh, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Georgia at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• College softball: Auburn at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Washington at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College lacrosse: Patriot League semifinal: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Boston at Chicago, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College softball: Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• College baseball: Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MMA: Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (bantamweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• Spring League Football: Sea Lions vs. Blues, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast, 11 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)