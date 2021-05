What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MAY 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Van Horn vs. Lincoln Prep at Satchel Paige Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Truman at Class 3 District 7 Individual Tournament, Park Hill South High School

MONDAY, MAY 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South

4:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

6 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Lone Jack

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Class 3 District 6 Tournament

4 p.m. — Joplin at Lee’s Summit North

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South

4 p.m. — Truman at Rockhurst

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Blue Springs South

Class 2 District 8

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex (The Posse course), Smithville

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 5 District 4 Tournament, WinterStone Golf Course, Independence

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Fairview Golf Course, St. Joseph

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Shirkey Golf Club, Richmond

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Golf: European Tour Canary Islands Championship, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid, 6:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Coosa River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 8 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Walker Cup, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: FCS semifinal: Delaware at South Dakota State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Mississippi at Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Patriot League final, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup Final, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200, noon, FS1 (43)

• MLB: Washington at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Georgia at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: FCS semifinal: James Madison at Sam Houston State, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College softball: Michigan at Minnesota (Game 1), 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Spring League Football: Generals vs. Jousters, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Texas at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College lacrosse: Big East final, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Pro hockey: AHL: Manitoba at Toronto, 2 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Major League Soccer: Houston at FC Dallas, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• MLB: San Diego at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: Michigan at Minnesota (Game 2), 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: Walker Cup, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Major League Soccer: Orlando City SC at New York City FC, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NHL: Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College baseball: Georgia at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Atlas, 6:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Major League Soccer: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MMA: UFC: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels (in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NHL: Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna (taped), 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Premiership: Bristol at Bath (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Madrid/ATP Italian Open, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Genoa, 5:25 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: European Tour Canary Islands Championship, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Coosa River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: Reading at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Walker Cup, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs: Round of 8, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: Maryland at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College lacrosse: Patriot League final, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Texas A&M at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Major League Soccer: Atlanta United at Inter Miami, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Washington at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Boston, noon, NHLN (276)

• NBA: Miami at Boston, 12:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college beach volleyball: NCAA Tournament, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Arsenal, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Navy vs. Army, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Major League Soccer: Seattle at Portland, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Champions Tour Regions Tradition, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Curling: World Championship: Women’s gold medal match, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• Pro hockey: AHL: Manitoba at Toronto, 2 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA: New York at Los Angeles Clippers, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Goodyear 400, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Track & field: The Golden Games, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Walker Cup, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• College field hockey: NCAA Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NHL: Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Major League Soccer: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College lacrosse: NCAA Men’s Selection Show, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Goodyear 400, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• Major League Soccer: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Italian Open, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Tennis: ATP Italian Open, 7 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Fulham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)