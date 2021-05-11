Check This Out for May 11

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school girls soccer

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The crosstown and Suburban Big Eight rivals will each try to end long losing streaks when they face off. The Blue Springs South Jaguars (5-13, 2-10) got their last win against Blue Springs (1-16, 0-12) with a 2-1 win on April 15 before going on a nine-game skid. The Wildcats have dropped 15 straight since starting the season 1-1.